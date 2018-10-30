Another absolutely gorgeous day prevailed around Galveston on Tuesday; however, that is about to change with a strong cold front headed our way.
It appears that the front will not arrive until later in the day Wednesday; however, boaters should exercise extra caution if heading out on the open water. Cold fronts can be tricky and arrive earlier than expected and come in with much more force than anticipated.
This is an issue we will be dealing with for several months, as one cold front after another will be hitting the upper Texas Coast.
One incentive anglers will have for fishing Wednesday is that it is the end of the five fish per day limit on flounder and the last day flounder gigging is allowed. During November and well into December the bag limit for flounder is two per day per angler and for November, gigging for flounder is not allowed.
The outlook for fishing for the next few days is not good due to high winds and stormy weather settling in Wednesday evening and lasting until Friday.
The good news is that this coming weekend looks good and should be a good time to find flounder moving.
In tournament news, the West End Anglers Fishing Club is hosting its first winter trout tournament on November 17 and its second winter trout tournament December 1.
The event will headquarter at the West End Restaurant and Sand Bar in Sea Isle and for more information, check the fishing club’s website at www.fishwestend.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.