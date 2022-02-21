Get ready for a crazy week of weather. A nice warming trend will be on tap for the early start of the week, followed by a cold front moving into the area on Friday. Winds will be brisk throughout the period, with the best window of opportunity on Wednesday.
Capt. Derrick Greene reported slow fishing along the Galveston jetties Sunday afternoon. He and his group of anglers landed a few sheepshead fishing on the Gulf side of the south jetty. They used live shrimp as bait. Then, after moving to the outside of the north jetty, they landed one bull red and three oversized black drum on fresh halved crab fished on the bottom.
