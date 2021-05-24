It is time for anglers to get some good news about fishing, as we have had a long run of weather that has not been good for catching fish. If the forecasts hold, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend should be excellent for hitting the water.
A light to moderate southeast wind, along with low chances of rain, should combine to make some excellent conditions for fishing. My early prediction is the bite will be on offshore and inshore and a good variety of fish will be caught.
