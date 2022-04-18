The other day while I was at Eagle Point working on my boat lift, I asked the owner of the camp, "will this wind ever quit?" Of course, I said this jokingly, and his reply, while he stripped back some broken wires to my lift, was, "it always does." It will lay down, but maybe not this week, according to the forecast.
I received a Easter Sunday fishing report from Chris Williams. He and his friend Alex Cessner launched from the Texas City Dike just before daylight. Fishing with live shrimp under popping corks while drifting a shoreline not far from the ramp, they landed eight keeper speckled trout and a couple small redfish. Five of the trout were more than 19 inches in length.
