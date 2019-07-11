While there remains much uncertainty as to what path Tropical Storm Barry will take, it does appear the Galveston area will be spared the brunt of the storm as of press time Thursday.
While conditions for Friday appear to be good for fishing early in the day, Saturday and Sunday look like washouts. Rain chances of 50 to 80 percent along with gusty winds appear to knock out fishing those days. The good news is that conditions should rapidly improve after that.
Thursday, I returned from an out of town trip, and when arriving in Galveston, the air seemed so thick you could cut it. The light wind was coming off of the mainland and that added to the problem. Just glad to be back and looking forward to some inshore and offshore fishing next week.
As we were traveling along Interstate 10 in Louisiana, the preparations for a storm were taking place and evacuations beginning. Our hearts are with those folks, as they have been through too many events like this recently.
One interesting sight was observing the Mississippi River from the Baton Rouge I-10 Bridge. I have never seen it on the cuspid of flood stage before. Obviously preparations were in progress there.
The high temperatures and low wind velocities of recent days create prime conditions for fish kills due to the depletion of dissolved oxygen levels in the water. If anyone observes fish floating on top of the water, please report it.
Shallower waters such as those in subdivision canals are usually the first to show signs of this.
If you make it out fishing today, send us a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.