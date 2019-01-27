A six-part series on the crisis with the wetlands began Sunday in the Daily News. This is a topic that concerns me and should be of major interest to all coastal anglers.
On several occasions I have written special articles about the beneficial effects of the wetlands and their importance in the “balance aquarium.” I hope everyone has an opportunity to read this series as it should shed light on the problems we face with preserving wetlands and the catastrophic results of losing them.
On the fishing scene, there were no reports in by press time. However, with the nice conditions Sunday, there likely will be some late reports to pass on early this week.
There is one bit of news that should interest anglers: among the pieces of legislation in front of this legislative session is a proposal from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to reduce the bag limit for speckled trout from 10 to 5 per day.
The five-fish limit has been in effect along the middle and lower Texas Coasts for several years, and now it is proposed for the upper Texas Coast, which includes Galveston Bay. There is strong support for the new rule, and it likely will easily pass.
The remainder of this week looks to be much like the past few weeks, with unsettled conditions dominating the weather picture. The good news is that we end January later this week and start looking to February.
