Sunday morning was a chilly one along the coast. Tides dropped just as I predicted. Bright clear blue skies with lots of sunshine warmed the air to the mid-50-degree mark. We'll see a continued warming trend for the next couple of days. Water levels should rise by Monday afternoon.

Capt. Mike Williams sent a email stating that it's not all doom and gloom when it comes to fishing towards the end of January. Capt. Williams, aboard his boat the "TARPON EXPRESS," has landed thousands of bull reds spanning a 50-year period. The largest of these fish have come in the dead of winter.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

