Sunday morning was a chilly one along the coast. Tides dropped just as I predicted. Bright clear blue skies with lots of sunshine warmed the air to the mid-50-degree mark. We'll see a continued warming trend for the next couple of days. Water levels should rise by Monday afternoon.
Capt. MikeWilliams sent a email stating that it's not all doom and gloom when it comes to fishing towards the end of January. Capt. Williams, aboard his boat the "TARPON EXPRESS," has landed thousands of bull reds spanning a 50-year period. The largest of these fish have come in the dead of winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.