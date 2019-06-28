Typical summertime conditions are returning to the Galveston area inviting anglers to hit the water. After a long siege of turbulent weather, the Gulf is calming down and the beachfront is trying to turn on.
Offshore seas are running light and, for the next few days, should be ideal for the Mosquito Fleet of smaller seaworthy vessels to make trips beyond the jetties. Reports from boats that hit the Gulf as the waves were receding indicate that red snapper were the most dependable catch.
The pelagic fish, especially king mackerel, were not among the early birds as far as providing lots of action. Look for that to change as we get into the weekend.
Next week’s Full Moon should trigger many movements, especially later in the day. The July Full Moon has always been one of my favorites to fish. However, there usually is a lull in activity beginning around sun-up and lasting well into the morning.
During those times, most of my fishing trips were delayed, and for late sleepers, it was music to their ears. Night fishing is almost always at its peak during this time.
By press time Friday, the only offshore reports in were from Thursday. However, we did have a good surf report from near San Luis Pass.
The party boat Capt. John returned from its Thursday trip with limits of red snapper to 15 pounds, with Douglass Tigtig, of Houston, having the honor of landing the 15 pounder as part of his two-fish limit.
Corky Taylor, of Hitchcock, fished the surf near San Luis Pass extremely early Friday and landed three sharks, a huge stingray and hooked up with what appeared to be a large jack crevalle that broke his line.
Cut mullet was the bait, and every fish was released.
