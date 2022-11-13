How did everyone like this teaser of a cold front this past weekend? Get used to it because after Monday we might not see temperatures above 60 degrees for a week. Forecast is calling for breezy and chilly conditions to persist through our coastal areas.
Last week, Bayou Vista's and Chicken Boy Lure owner Joe Moughon spent two days in Sulphur, Louisiana. He wasn't there for business. but I don't know if he ever stops promoting his line of lures.
On this particular trip, Moughon was fishing in Lake Calcasieu with Capt. Tom Adams of Fishing Tom's Guide Service. Also joining him were Capt. Adams' wife Christy and John Felsher, an outdoor writer for Louisiana and Alabama publications.
On the first day, the anglers used live shrimp to target sheepshead, and sheepshead they caught, along with some bonus reds. Day 2, the anglers specifically went after redfish using Chicken Boy lures.
Moughon said "it was on fire from the very first cast. Redfish after redfish, and I lost count of all the over-sized redfish we released." Both days they were back at the dock by 11 a.m., to take pictures and fillet their bounty.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished with Ron Jacobs and Billy Gilpin prior to the arrival of the front. Cruz decided to launch from Baytown and fish the northern end of Galveston Bay. Using live shrimp under popping corks, they ended up with a nice box of fish.
When it was all said and done, they went to the cleaning table with six speckled trout, two large sand trout, a whiting, redfish and several black drum. Cruz said, "we caught a lot of reds, but most were just short of 20 inches, which is the legal limit."
I have an extremely busy week ahead. It's time again for Moody Methodist's Moody Market, formerly Seaside Treasure Festival. I'll be there Friday and Saturday, helping my wife with her booth. In the meantime, I could use your help by sending fishing reports or even specific related questions about fishing or Galveston Bay. Please email them to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
