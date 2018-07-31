Badly needed rain hit the Galveston area Tuesday and kept many anglers away, therefore not much was taking place on the fishing scene.
Rain chances began diminishing today, but hopefully, we will be back to the outstanding fishing mode for the last number of days.
How will all of this rain affect fishing? Most likely it will have a beneficial effect, and the duration was not long enough to change the water conditions. Wednesday could see some after effects. However, by Thursday, we should be back to where were were before Tuesday.
Harry Forester sent a note asking about the 14th Street Rock Groins. His note read:
“Not quite sure of the dates but I think I am close. In 1948-50, I can remember fishing the 14th Street rocks in the Gulf. It was a hot spot at times for specs when the water was green. We would wade out and fish into the rocks or at times climb on the rocks and cast out. The rocks are no longer there. Can you ask readers what happened to them?”
Hopefully someone will have the answer and call or email us.
While the time frame Forester mentions is before my time fishing the Galveston area, I do recall good fishing spots along the seawall that are no longer there. One was the county fishing pier, which was a great spot to fish, especially for a young angler whose family did not own a boat.
I vividly recall several times fishing that pier as a 10 to 12 year old and catching a wide variety of panfish.
One of the hurricanes did away with the popular fishing spot, and I think it was Hurricane Carla in 1961. This is an example of how we have lost so many of our free, public fishing piers and the replacement costs being prohibitive for rebuilding.
