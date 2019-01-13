Sunday I was visiting with a friend about fishing and he brought up the Reel Report and the fact that we have been discussing the poor fishing so much lately. He suggested that we take a look at the future and give some thoughts on the prospects of improvement.
It is interesting that the topic came up as I have been struggling with this also. While we try to give an accurate account of what is taking place on the fishing scene, sometimes the not so favorable news tends to get us down.
We have been going through a common occurrence in January with poor fishing. This year, it has been compounded by the fact that the bays are so fresh from all of the runoffs of rain along the rivers, creeks and bayous feeding into the Galveston Bay Complex.
Once the fresh water runs it course, and we have a normal amount of rain for this time of year, fishing should pick up. One of the signs to look for in early February is the appearance of greater numbers of black drum.
Somewhere in that time frame, large black drum will start migrating into Galveston Bay for spawning. This is what we call the annual Black Drum Run. It is usually mid-March before the run peaks, and the big brutes, also called “big uglies,” will usually hang around in good numbers until well into April.
The last two years the drum run has not been up to par, and inshore fishing overall throughout the year was disappointing to most anglers.
A good drum run this year likely will signal good fishing for the rest of the year. So, let’s keep our fingers crossed for a good drum run!
