We will start off with Capt. Paul Stanton’s weekly fishing report from Aqua Safari Charters.
“Most of the week had persistent southwest winds in excess of 15 knots and a strong current, and it took its toll on our bay/jetty trips with sandy water that began to affect the offshore waters to at least 25 nautical miles out. Being the end of snapper season, there was a lot of pressure, and it was harder to get keeper snapper within 30 miles. Kingfish were still plentiful in certain spots with clear water.
Wednesday, we had a light northeast wind and found clear water beyond 25 miles picking up 29 kingfish. They were all caught with trolling lures or bump tolling Spanish sardines. No weed lines were found within 30 miles.
Largest catches of the week were several stingrays to 180 lbs., and on Wednesday, an 8-foot hammerhead was caught and released unharmed. No shrimp boats were found within 30 miles except those working the beach front. Mangrove and lane snapper rounded out the action.
Bay/jetty trip catches yielded mostly keeper Atlantic sharpnose and bonnet head shark. Bull, spinner and blacktip sharks were caught and released.
Hopefully, if the weather forecast holds true, we will see 1 to 2 foot seas out of the southeast for a number of days, which will allow weed lines to form and produce clearer water closer to shore, which should entice kingfish, Dorado and ling.”
Stanton’s last paragraph appears to be holding true, as on Thursday, light northerly winds set in, flattening the surf and sending trout, Spanish mackerel and sharks into a feeding frenzy.
Historically, the last weekend in July is one of the best of the year for Galveston area fishing, and it looks like this weekend will continue this trend.
Combine light winds, smooth seas, along with hot temperatures and good fishing action should prevail!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.