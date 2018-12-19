Fog was the story on the fishing scene Wednesday, as another cold front was approaching Galveston. Thursday and Friday look like they will be days to watch the frontal system pass through.
Windy and cold is the forecast for those days; however, by the weekend, conditions look to improve.
As we approach Christmas, fishing usually shuts down for the most part, as anglers take a break to celebrate the holidays. While angler participation may be slow that does not mean that the action is dormant.
During the time we had a weekend home in Sea Isle, we often spent the Christmas holidays enjoying the tranquility that existed when there were few people visiting the west end of the island.
On one occasion, I think it was at the end of the 1980s or early 1990s, conditions were so inviting on December 24 that a neighbor and I decided to give fishing a try. We had difficulty finding live shrimp; however, that was solved by a trip to the other side of the San Luis Pass bridge where we were able to purchase just over a quart, which was all they had.
We ended up in Chocolate Bay and fished around Alligator Point where reds were thick. It did not take more than an hour for us to limit out on slot reds and we could have caught at least twice that many. That trip was probably the most productive bay trip I have had for this time of year.
An offshore trip during that time period a few years earlier was my best wintertime trip with a two-man catch of 14 red snapper to 16 pounds, two grouper, both weighing close to 10 pounds, and almost unlimited action on Gulf trout.
The old Buccaneer Field was the spot where all of that action took place.
