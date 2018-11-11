The weather forecasts were on target and the cold, windy and wet weather set in. It appears that it will be several days before conditions settle to the point that we can get back into fishing.
The wind and rain did not stop Paul Shaffer of Bayou Vista from hitting the water Saturday evening, and if his results are any indication, the flounder run is on.
Shaffer fished from shore near Texas A&M Galveston for only about 30 minutes and ended up limiting out on flounder. His two flatfish measured 18 and 20 inches, respectively, and he feels that the big fish are now running.
Small shrimp Gulps were the baits.
Sunday, the water temperature at the North Jetty was running in the mid-60s, and that is prime to get the flounder moving.
Switching to other fishing news, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be proposing some changes to Texas hunting and fishing regulations at the next legislative session. One proposal that will affect upper Texas coastal anglers is a reduction in the bag limit for speckled trout. If the proposal is enacted into law, the bag limit will drop from ten to five per person per day.
This rule change has been in effect on the lower Texas Coast for a few years now and biologists with the TPWD feel that the upper Texas Coast will benefit from a similar reduction.
Reducing the bag limit for trout has been a contentious issue ever since the rules were passed for the lower Texas Coast. Most of the fishing guides I have visited with favor some sort of change.
Some feel that the bag limit should be reduced, while others feel that a slot limit would best serve the needs.
