Sunday was a virtual blowout for fishing, as wind gusting to 30 knots kept anglers off of the water.
Several late reports from Saturday were received that indicated that there was some isolated action in protected areas; however, overall last weekend was not a great weekend for fishing.
English Bayou was one of the areas producing during the windy conditions Saturday afternoon and that is where Terry Hebert caught his 23-inch speckled trout. Hebert fished between 10:30 and 1:30 using a chartreuse colored lure.
Early Saturday, Ted Mullins caught a bunch of sand trout in the harbor at Terramar Beach. Mullins was visiting his cousin who has a weekend home there and decided to go fishing before he returned to Houston. Using dead shrimp and fishing from one of the docks, he landed at least a dozen sandies while retaining seven for the freezer. Other fish caught and released were hardhead catfish and small croaker.
Another protected area that produced some nice pan fish was around the boat slips at April Fool Point Marina. Todd Harrison and Sylvia Banks fished that location Saturday afternoon and landed black drum, sand trout, croaker and a stingray. Cut bait did the trick fished on the bottom.
Flounder anglers are gearing up to hit the water once this cold front passes. The changing conditions should get the flatfish to moving, at least for a while. It will most likely take a few major fronts before the larger female flounder start to move out of the bays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.