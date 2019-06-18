Tuesday turned out to be that window of fishing opportunity that was in the forecast. While winds were light, the heat index during the afternoon rose to more than 100 degrees, a potentially dangerous level for participants in outdoor activities.
Josh Haberman was one of the anglers out early and had a successful morning of fishing the surf at San Luis Pass. Haberman used live piggy perch and fished 3 feet under a popping cork to land four gafftop to 7 pounds and two large sharks, both close to 5 feet in length.
Haberman initially used a 30-pound mono-leader. However, after several break offs, he switched to plastic coated wire in the 60-pound test range. That is when the fish stayed on the line.
Besides the large fish, a number of smaller sharks along with hardheads and stingrays were landed.
Conditions Tuesday were inviting for offshore boats to hit the open Gulf water, with several of the local party boats making trips.
By press time only one report was in and that came from Donnie Summers, who fished Mitchell’s Reef about 12 miles south of the South Jetty. Summers and three friends spent much of the morning drifting the artificial reef using Spanish sardines, mullet and shad.
The end result was a variety of fish including sharks to an estimated 4 feet in length, many spade fish, two under sized red snapper, numerous large hardheads and a Spanish mackerel.
If the forecasts hold, it appears the wind will return and mess things up for a few days. The good news is the fish are there, we just need the weather to cooperate to go after them.
