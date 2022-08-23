This little stretch of weather has slowed the reports that I usually receive. Grant you, some of it may have to do with the starting of a new school year. I did chat with one guide I’ve known for long time.
Capt. Rocky Handrich, owner of Rocky’s Guide Service, and I spoke the other day about the fishing in Galveston Bay. I’ve known Handrich for probably around 30 years. This year has been a battle for him health-wise. He was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. After surgery and a lengthy recovery, he was given a clean bill of health, praise God. He’s been fishing for more than a month now, doing what he loves.
