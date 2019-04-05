Although fog was a major handicap Friday morning it did not stop the fish from biting. A few boats ventured out later in the morning and found it quite worthwhile.
Most of the action came from upper West Bay and Lower Galveston Bay around the mouth of Campbell’s Bayou. The boats that made it to the jetties found black drum still around along with reds and sheepshead.
Mike Corless and Bob Falkner drift fished about 100 yards out from the mouth of Campbell’s Bayou and landed 13 specks to more than 20 inches in length. Active slicks were the key to finding the fish and Norton Sand Eels in pearl with chartreuse tails were the baits.
Oscar Murray fished just out from the entrance to Sweetwater Lake and landed six specks and two reds, a 17-inch throwback and a 21-inch slot. Root Beer touts were the baits and all of the fish were caught in six feet of water.
Carlton Strange headed to the jetties in his boat early on Friday. While the fog presented a major problem navigating his boat, once anchored on the channel side of the North Jetty the action began.
Four black drum, including a 33-inch over-sized fish, were landed along with four sheepshead and a slot red. Live shrimp fished on the bottom was the bait.
Saturday looks like it will be a good one for fishing. A southeast breeze along with modest chances of rain should be the keys to some good action from all around Galveston. Unfortunately, Sunday does not look favorable if the forecasts hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.