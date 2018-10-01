The first day of October certainly seemed like a carry over from September, as rain along with wind continued to keep fishing at a standstill. Fortunately it appears that our rain chances are starting to slack off beginning today.
A number of bait camps decided not to open on Monday, as the stormy weather kept anglers away.
Justin Reed sent a note asking if any recent offshore reports have been received. Reed, along with several family members from Dallas, will be visiting Galveston over the Columbus Day weekend and they plan take their boat offshore if the weather permits.
Offshore reports have been scarce lately mainly due to the weather. After Labor Day, fewer anglers venture offshore, as the schools of pelagic fish begin to scatter and eventually head south.
Normally during early October there still are good numbers of king mackerel and other surface fish in the near Gulf waters. It usually takes a couple of strong cold fronts to move the fish out and in most years it is mid to late October before that occurs.
This year we have had a near record amount of rain during September that has added a lot of fresh water to the Galveston Bay Complex, and that water eventually makes its way to the Gulf.
That could have a negative impact on the schools of pelagic fish and move them farther out to areas where the salinity is more balanced.
Once conditions settle and more anglers hit the Gulf waters, we will have a reading on just what is out there in the way of fish.
