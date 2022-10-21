This past Saturday, FishStix hosted their 9th annual Who's Your Flattie Daddy? Flounder Tournament. Here are the results of that tournament.
• Heaviest flounder stringer five-fish limit
1st Place: Kenneth Davidson, 14.56 pounds
2nd Place: Tommy Thach, 13.76 pounds
3rd Place: Jason Williamson, 12.42 pounds
4th Place: Dennis Garcia, 12.25 pounds
5th Place: Beau Goza, 10.95 pounds
• Overall heaviest flounder
1st Place: Clint Barghi, 6.17 pounds
2nd Place: Patty Decker, 3.76 pounds
3rd Place: Leonard Groz, 3.56 pounds
4th Place: Randy Crable, 3.47 pounds
5th Place: Kris Quintero, 3.14 pounds
• Toaster flounder combined measurement of two flounder closest to 30 inches
1st Place: Thomas Aparicio, 30 inches
2nd Place: Charles Clayton, 30.25 inches
3rd Place: Dylan Switzer, 30.375 inches
4th Place: Colton Carner, 30.375 inches
5th Place: Trenton St.John, 30.50 inches
• Blackjack flounder closest to 21 inches without going over
1st Place: Saha Hunter, 20.75 inches
2nd Place: Jeff Williams, 20.25 inches
3rd Place: Jantzen Miller, 20.125 inches
4th Place: Blake Tessitore, 20.125 inches
5th Place: Brian Lott, 19.875 inches
• Mystery weight flounder closest to 2.5 pounds or less
1st Place: Milton Ludgate, 2.47 pounds
• $250 bonus heaviest hourly flounder
10 a.m.: Collin Nova, 3.06 pounds
11 a.m.: Clint Barghi, 6.17 pounds
Noon: Miller Jantzen, 2.29 pounds
1 p.m.: Clint Sholemire, 2.95 pounds
2 p.m.: Patty Decker, 3.76 pounds
Congratulations to all the winners. Weights were down from last year. No anglers won the cash bonus and truck awards.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
