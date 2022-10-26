Well, time to decompress and get back to writing about the catches in Galveston Bay.
I believe I see a bigger picture of Galveston Bay than just what goes into a cooler after a day of fishing. Throughout my 40 years of plying its waters, I’ve seen the changes, not many of them good. When something “smells fishy,” sometimes you have to react, rather than sit on your hands.
This past Friday, I fished with Austin policeman Trey Nelson, his wife Megan and their son Cooper, who was celebrating his 11th birthday. Cooper wanted to catch some fish, and catch fish we did.
The trout bite was slow because of the off-colored water from the winds. I had to run across the bay from Eagle Point and found some black drum. They boxed their limit, along with a few redfish. We used live shrimp under popping corks in 3 feet of water over shell.
Joe Moughon, owner of Chicken Boy Lure Company and a flounder expert, sent in a report. Moughon said, “I’m finally catching some female flounder with eggs. That’s a great sign. While I wouldn’t call it a ‘flounder run,’ they’re definitely starting to move around.”
I asked Moughon last year, when does the flounder run start? Moughon answered, “the second game of the World Series.” Moughon reminded me that this baseball season started late, but he’s still sticking to tradition that the run will begin the second game of this year’s World Series. Oh yeah, Moughon has been catching his flounder wading the marshes near Bayou Vista.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported good catches of large croaker, sand trout and bull redfish. There are only a few days left in their Redfish Tournament. The leader is a 43-inch bull red. Second and third place red are 42.5 inches, respectively. First place wins $1,000 cash.
West End Anglers West Bay Redfish Showdown and Fundraiser is this Saturday. The event takes place at The West End Restaurants and Marina. This year’s tournament benefits The Shriners Hospital of Galveston. For more information and registration, visit fishwestend.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
