I’m praying that Tuesday’s column made sense to all the readers. It’s not easy writing a summary to a two-hour meeting, as I try to convey the key points that came of it.
Believe me, it’s a heck of a lot easier to write a fishing report about so-and-so catching fish. I’ll try not to bore you with statistics, because we all know those can be flawed and adjusted to fit a personal agenda.
Right away I’m going to reveal one statistic that’s flawed. Texas Parks & Wildlife (TP&W) showed 110 boats working in the proposed closed bays last oyster season. At this meeting, TP&W showed that this closure would affect 63 jobs.
If there were 110 boats working the reefs last year, with three to four individuals on each boat, how did they come up with 63 lost jobs? The economic impact will be much greater than that in the terms of jobs lost and revenue to the state of Texas.
Many oystermen, the majority being Hispanic, voiced their concern for their way of life. Many have worked on boats for 30-plus years. It’s their only source of income. Their children even spoke on their behalf, themselves having aspirations of attending college, only to have these dreams crushed with more bay closures. These are real people, who cried real tears because their livelihood is slowly being taken away.
I know a little about the industry and what it takes to keep a reef healthy. Not farming, working a reef, is detrimental to the health of a reef — much like a farmer who needs to till his soil for it to produce good crops. Oysters typically live 4-5 years, then die off on their own. Harvesting the legal ones provides space for the younger oysters to grow and continue to populate.
How does a non-profit conservation group have that much power with TP&W? Is all this just another push to rid the state of commercial fish industry? Look what’s happened to our once thriving shrimp industry. I enjoy eating freshly caught gulf seafood, not the imported seafood full chemicals.
To learn more about oysters and this proposal visit the Facebook group Save Texas Oysters. Let your voice be heard by calling the Coastal Fisheries Department at 512-389-8575 or by email cfish@tpwd.texas.gov.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
