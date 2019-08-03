Offshore anglers seem to be adapting well to the end of red snapper fishing in Federal Waters. Mangrove snapper along with spade fish, Spanish mackerel, kings, ling and a wide variety of other fish are now the focus of the fishermen heading beyond the jetties.
Friday, the party boat Capt. John made a 25-mile trip that resulted in six kings, 30 bonnethead sharks, seven sharpnose sharks and a large stingray. The day before, limits of red snapper were taken along with pompano, ling, amberjacks and barracuda. That trip was to 70 miles south of the jetties and Capt. Cody Carter was at the helm for both trips.
Friday, Capt. Cody Kenney hosted the Kyle Chandler party from Corrin aboard Aqua Safari Charter’s Island Girl. They ended up with 19 mangrove snapper, along with Spanish mackerel and spadefish.
On the inshore scene, the surf was red hot in various locations early Saturday.
Cameron Pace of Dallas fished the Terramar surf at first light of day Saturday and caught two reds, one a 25-inch slot and the other a 32-inch bull red that was released. Several sharks, a stingray and a 22-inch speck rounded out his catch for the morning.
Live piggy perch was the bait and the action cooled down as the temperature rose. By 8:00 a.m. it was back to the house that his family is renting this week.
Oliver Tompkins and Tony Spaniel fished Babe’s Beach early Saturday and had a combined catch of seven specks, two bluefish, two small sharks and something that almost stripped all of Spaniel’s line off of his reel. Live shrimp fished under popping corks was the bait.
