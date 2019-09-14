Light winds prevailed over the Galveston area Saturday, and the big catches reported were from the offshore water. Flounder are beginning to appear in better numbers, and reds continue to be the mainstay of the inshore anglers.
Saturday morning, Mike Luttrell and Stan Watkins made an offshore trip to the areas around the Heald Bank, about 35 miles from the jetties. Using mainly Spanish sardines for bait, they caught two kings, a 38-inch ling that was released and a number of sharks, which, too, were released.
Thirty-eight spade fish rounded out their catch, and Luttrell said that anglers tossing back nice-sized spade fish were missing out on some excellent table fare.
Jim Carter and Jim Boyd made an overnight trip to the Stetsen Rock area Friday where they caught a variety of fish. Included in their catch were ling up to 42 inches, with three in the 34- to 37-inch range being released. A lone king mackerel along with four barracuda rounded out the fish brought back to the cleaning table.
Horace Moore found the reds biting at the South Jetty on Friday afternoon. Moore, along with two neighbors from Texas City, caught six reds, two bulls that were released and four slot reds that were retained. No undersized reds this time.
Flounder are beginning to appear near the mouth of the marshes, drains and back bays, as the flatfish are sensing the signal that winter is on the way. Obviously, with water temperatures still in the 80s, it must be the shorter days that are causing them to think about the cold weather ahead.
All eyes are going to be on a tropical system in the Gulf this week. Hopefully it will continue moving west and send only some rain this way.
