Conditions were terrible for fishing Sunday. However, it did not stop the bites from taking place.
Nice stringers of trout were taken from West Bay, the Causeway area and the Pelican Island Bridge. The jetties produced sharks, along with a few trout and reds while the beach front saw action early on trout, sharks, hardheads, a few Spanish mackerel and reds.
Billy Howell, Galveston Bait & Tackle, observed some nice fish at his cleaning table Sunday.
Capt. Carsey Manning and his guests returned from a trip in West Bay with 28 trout and a slot red.
Capt. Clint Verm took his group to the jetties where they caught two sharks and 13 trout.
Capt. Brian Wimmer, Galveston Bay Outfitters and his party, fished areas around the Causeway area and Pelican Island Bridge where they landed 11 trout and a slot red.
Howell reported live shrimp was the bait of choice.
Bulldogs Bait Shop reported many sharks of all sizes being caught in the surf by anglers out early. Trout, hardheads, reds and a few Spanish mackerel rounded out the action from the beach front.
If you are planning a fishing trip this week, hit the water early, before daybreak if possible and have plenty of liquids with you for hydration. The action has been best in the early morning hours, and the heat at that time of day is somewhat tolerable. Later in the day, heat advisories have been issued for indexes running to 108 degrees.
