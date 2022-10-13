You could not have asked for any better conditions than on Wednesday. Calm winds and flat green waters were found all across Galveston Bay. Of course, it happens on a day that I can't fish. It always seems to work out that way for me lately. Those that went caught a variety of fish.
Capt. Liam Transier with Just Cast Charters out of the Galveston Yacht Marina said, "the bull red bite is absolutely insane out at the Galveston jetties." Best bite for the reds has been on fresh-cut bait like mullet, fresh dead shad and live sand trout. Those baits are fished on the bottom, using enough weight to get the bait down. There are also some slot reds and black drum being taken on lighter tackle thrown tight to the rocks.
Capt. Colt Krnavek with Pro Coastal Charters has been having some excellent nighttime flounder gigging trips. Krnavek recently obtained a new flounder boat, and it has preformed well. Krnavek said, "We've been gigging some really big flounder. Recent high tides made it a little more difficult, but right now the tides are perfect."
He's been concentrating his effort in lower Galveston Bay. Water clarity is good, which really helps. Remember, the seasonal closure for flounder begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 14.
Capt. Juan Cruz and Addie Cruz took advantage of the calm winds and found plenty of redfish. Many were over the legal size, but they boxed three keepers 27-28 inches in length. Cruz said, "we also had 10 black drum and released many more, along with a couple of speckled trout." They fished in Trinity Bay. Water depth was less than 4 feet over shell, and live shrimp under popping corks were used.
Andi Kilgore of the North Jetty Bait Camp reported good catches of redfish off the rocks, and the flounder bite is picking up. There are still some sharks being caught and even a few speckled trout.
Her bait camp is at the foot of the north Galveston jetty on Bolivar Peninsula. There's is free parking for the anglers, and part of the jetty is paved for easy walking. The bait camps hours are: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Better enjoy the next couple days outdoors. A big change in our weather is coming.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
