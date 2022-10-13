You could not have asked for any better conditions than on Wednesday. Calm winds and flat green waters were found all across Galveston Bay. Of course, it happens on a day that I can't fish. It always seems to work out that way for me lately. Those that went caught a variety of fish.

Capt. Liam Transier with Just Cast Charters out of the Galveston Yacht Marina said, "the bull red bite is absolutely insane out at the Galveston jetties." Best bite for the reds has been on fresh-cut bait like mullet, fresh dead shad and live sand trout. Those baits are fished on the bottom, using enough weight to get the bait down. There are also some slot reds and black drum being taken on lighter tackle thrown tight to the rocks.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

