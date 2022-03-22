Well, didn’t we dodge a bullet Tuesday morning? The squall line ahead of the passing front lost its punch as it reached the coast. Not so for some locations in Texas. Tornado’s caused damage in a few cities and rural areas. My prayers of comfort to all those affected by the storm.
The 47th Annual Houston Fishing Show begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Show hours are Wednesday through Friday noon to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 through 12. This is my 34th year in the guide/charter industry and 34th year as an exhibitor in this event.
