We are in a hot summertime pattern, and it likely will be with us for a while. Most years this does not begin until sometime after July 4, and while it is quite hot, fishing often is excellent.
The key for most anglers is knowing how to adjust their fishing habits. We mentioned in Tuesday's Reel Report that anglers are going to need to think “deep,” as fish, especially speckled trout, will be heading to cooler more oxygenated waters that usually are in deep pockets.
Normally by 1 p.m, the heat has set in to the point that the bite starts falling off. Note that I said normally, as I have experienced exceptions to that rule.
Once during mid-August, a friend joined me for a morning of fishing and arrived the afternoon before so we could get a good night's rest and be up and out before daybreak. That afternoon around 3 p.m. we decided to get out of the house and toss a few live shrimp around the San Luis Pass Bridge. We agreed that it was likely going to be a wasted trip as far as fish go, but anytime we can get a line in the water is worth the fun.
To our surprise, trout were in a feeding frenzy, as a tide change was in progress, and our little pint of shrimp accounted for 12 nice-sized specks.
The next morning we continued with our game plan, and you probably guessed it, we ended up with a very sparse catch. Just like one of the well-known fishing guides once told me, when you think you have the fishing patterns figured out, Mother Nature will show you otherwise!
