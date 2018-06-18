After many months of waiting, the twin boys have arrived. The names are Kent (yea!) and Dean.
While we have one granddaughter, Stella, 5, the boys add a new dimension to our lives, especially with grandsons now aboard. Just cannot wait to fit them out with their first fishing equipment.
Rest assured, more will be added later about this blessed event but for now, Mom and the boys (or buoys if you prefer) are doing well and the long wait is over.
On the fishing scene, not much has been taking place, I suppose that everything is waiting for my return in a few days. I missed out on the great fishing around Memorial Day Weekend and hope to make up for lost time when current conditions settle.
During the time away, I did try freshwater fishing on Lake Keowee here in South Carolina; however, it just does not compare to our saltwater fishing. While it is hard to tell what will be taking place a week from now, I am going to focus on offshore fishing, especially red snapper, when conditions are good and the jetties at other times.
Keep the reports coming so we know, especially me, where the action is taking place.
For the next few days it appears that the tropical system crossing the Gulf is going to play havoc with our fishing. Hopefully by later this week it will have made landfall and our normal summertime patterns will return.
