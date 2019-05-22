Before getting into today’s article, I want to mention that the Daily News recently made some changes to their computer system and as a result there may have been some e-mails to the Reel Report that did not go through.
If you sent a note or a picture over the last two weeks or so that did not appear to get recognized, please resend it. The problem has been corrected so we should be back to normal.
On the fishing scene, we continue to be dominated by tropical like winds and tides. That taking place in the middle of another catastrophe, heavy flood waters, has fishing pretty much shut down for a while.
Now, will any of this improve enough for Memorial Day Weekend visitors? It could if the wind velocities drop quickly and significantly.
Wednesday we continued to deal with winds gusting as high as 30 knots out of the southeast; however, the forecasts do call for a drop beginning today. If the winds drop and the flood tide effects recede, the weekend could be salvageable.
The off-color water and low salinity levels may not have the typical negative effects for Galveston area anglers.
Last weekend, it was reported by several anglers that the jetties were holding a lot of trout, reds and other fish in the dirty water. If the wind drops enough, the surf may join the jetties as a hot spots for fishing.
The good news is that otherwise the weather should be typical for Memorial Day Weekends, mainly warm, sunny and pleasant.
