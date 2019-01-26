Today should be one of the best days for fishing for a while. If Saturday’s results are any indication the bite is on.
Saturday morning Joshua Moore and Frank King fished the railroad bridge next to the causeway and landed four sheepshead, two flounder, one undersized and the other a 15-inch keeper, two puppy drum and a croaker. Dead shrimp and cut mullet was the bait and the action took place on the inside of the bridge.
Sand trout were the bill of fare at the Pelican Island Bridge Saturday as Jonathan Hess discovered. Hess and two friends landed 15 sand trout up to 13 inches in length using live shrimp for bait. The fish were caught on the bottom in 15 feet of water just outside of the bridge.
Whiting were the fish of choice along the beachfront rock groins. Jason Harper and his nine year-old son Charles used what he described as peeled shrimp Tucker Style to land eight whiting Saturday morning. The catch came from the rocks across from Academy.
Harper mentioned Tucker Style and those of us having fished the Galveston area for so long know exactly what he is referring to. Wayne Tucker a long time bait camp operator would coach newcomers to coastal fishing on how to fish for sheepshead and whiting.
Tucker suggested his method which consisted of peeling fresh dead shrimp leaving only the end of the tail. This would release more aroma and make the bait appear to be alive. Tucker would emphasize the word fresh when describing his method.
Regardless of where you fish and what method you use today should be a good one for fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.