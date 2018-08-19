This time the weather forecasts were on target and Saturday turned out to be the better day for fishing over the weekend. I must add — a lot better day at that!
Sunday was close to being unbearable on the water after late morning. The heat index was 108 with southwest winds gusting to 20 knots. When will this heat wave end? If the forecasts continue on track, it appears that later this week the heat will not be so intense and the wind will switch away from the southwest direction.
Saturday, reports continued to come in, with Travor Baham reporting his fishing trip with Pace Tripp. The anglers fished the west end surf from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and landed six trout, a few small sharks and a 40-inch bull red.
Only the trout were retained and the fish were caught on live croaker fished from surf rods. Baham noted that the surf was full of large mullet.
Mike Anderson reported landing a keeper red at 11 a.m. Saturday while fishing West Bay near Jamaica Beach. The fish was caught in 18 inches of water using a 3/4-ounce silver spoon.
Not only was West Bay producing reds but East Bay and the jetties were as well. Friday, Capt. Jim West posted on his website that it was a red fish type day, as his guests were landing good-sized reds in East Bay.
Capt. Seth Richards found bull reds concentrated near the remnants of the old light house at the South Jetty. Richardson and his group caught and released seven bull reds early Saturday using live fingerling mullet and croaker for bait. Rounding out their catch that morning was three large gafftop and several sharks up to just over three feet in length. There was no mention of which side of the South Jetty they fished.
We are ending this on a sad note, as last Friday I learned of the passing of West Bay legend Jerry Smith. Smith, along with his best friend and wife Becky, has owned and operated West Bay Bait and Tackle since the early 1990's.
Jerry and Becky are well known and respected by everyone who came to know them and especially those west end residents who frequented their bait shop. We all will miss Jerry and his contributions to the west end fishing community.
