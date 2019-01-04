The Houston Boat Sport and Travel Show opened Friday and will run through Sunday, January 12. Today, the show will be suspending operations due to the Texans playoff game and will resume Sunday.
The show is open until 8:00 pm each night, with admission for adults running $12, kids between the ages of 5 and 12 are charged $5.00 while those under 5 are admitted free of charge.
Parking at the NRG Arena Complex parking lot is $12.00
On the fishing scene, it is the same song, second or third verse, as another cold front blew through the Galveston area Friday morning. A stiff north wind was rapidly reducing the water levels in the bays, creating a bone-chilling atmosphere for those venturing outdoors.
With some luck, conditions will settle over the next two or three days, and anglers will be able to return to the water.
John Bufton sent in a follow-up note regarding the recent article on winterizing your boat. In that article, it was recommended that a light penetrating oil, such as WD-40, be used to coat metal and moving parts.
Bufton recommended a product he has been using called Fluid Film. He said Fluid Flim lasts longer and doesn't wash off as easily as WD-40.
While liquid (as opposed to aerosol) WD-40 is the base of what I use, a low-weight oil in the 10 to 20-weight range is added in a ratio of approximately one part oil to 5 parts WD-40. This results in a longer lasting coating that lubricates as well as creates a protective coating for several weeks.
My experience has shown that a higher weight oil and or higher concentrations in the mixture tend to cause a gumming effect when placed on moving parts of fishing reels.
