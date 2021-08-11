Another hot one, but Wednesday was a beautiful day on Galveston bay. Finally, a couple of reports came across my desk. You, the anglers, make this column possible. Please continue to send in those reports. Good or bad, it is all pertinent information.
First off, Capt. Shannon LaBauve sent in a report Wednesday. His words are that "nearshore shark action is back on the upside," despite the lack of shrimp boats in the area. Using a chum bag full of shad draws the predators toward the boat. The afternoon bite for trout and reds is best. This is because of the water clearing on the late tide.
