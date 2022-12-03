Can you say fog?! I would rather have cooler air temperatures that rid our area of this dense sea fog.
Nevertheless, I've fished in such dense fog that I could barley make out the person casting from the front of my boat. Please slow down, turn on those navigation lights, and be cautious when running a boat in these conditions.
I received a bit more information about the flounder meeting scheduled in Rockport for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Texas Parks & Wildlife wants to enlist the help of those fishing for flounder at night by voluntarily having these anglers report their catch through a digital harvest application. The bays selected for this study are Matagorda, San Antonio and Aransas bays.
Additionally, TP&W has partnered with Texas A&M Corpus Christi to survey the upper Laguna Madre and Corpus Christi bays. According to TP&W, "This study is not designed to inform any existing regulation change proposals. The data from this study can be used to make better, data driven regulations in the future."
Capt. Jim Leavelle from Corpus Christi said, "The back areas of Baffin Bay received several inches of rain last week. So far, runoff from the rain has not been a issue." Leavelle reported that the bite for speckled trout and redfish is steady. They've also been catching black drum on lures in decent numbers. Leavelle is not sure why, though.
He said, "maybe their normal food source is scarce, or they're just plentiful in numbers." Leavelle has been fishing late afternoons right until sundown, and finding the trout over rocks in 3 feet of water. The reds are coming up close to the shorelines as the tides have been higher than normal for this time of year. The water temperature has risen back up to 60 degrees.
I've reached out to my sources in Matagorda but haven't had a response back. This is a great time of year for east Matagorda Bay. I should have a first-hand report from this area in the next column.
