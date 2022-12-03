Can you say fog?! I would rather have cooler air temperatures that rid our area of this dense sea fog.

Nevertheless, I've fished in such dense fog that I could barley make out the person casting from the front of my boat. Please slow down, turn on those navigation lights, and be cautious when running a boat in these conditions.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

