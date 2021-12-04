I received reports from three different locations in Galveston Bay. The anglers reported that many of the fish were just under the legal limit to retain. Off-colored water curtailed the bite in one location.
GusAlvarez sent in a report from Christmas Bay, which is on the west side of San Luis Pass. Alvarez fished from his kayak on the mud flats, adjacent to the marsh drains as the tide was moving out. Schools of redfish were cruising the grass lined shore, feeding on small shrimp in 2 feet of water. Most of the reds caught were just under the legal limit size of 20 inches.
