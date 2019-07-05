Typical Fourth of July weather is upon the Galveston area, with hot days and warm nights.
Many visitors were enjoying the island, and among them, many fishermen. This is the time of year when fish, especially speckled trout, are going to be found in deeper waters where the dissolved oxygen levels are higher.
Anglers on the water at daybreak found fair inshore fishing, with scattered speckled trout coming from a variety of spots. Reid White and his son Justin fished the spoil banks along the Intracoastal Waterway early Friday, and landed nine specks and four slot reds.
The action came on Down South soft plastics with chartreuse tips and took place from Harborwalk westward.
The railroad bridge at the causeway produced a mixed stringer of fish for Curley Howard and Denise Moore. The couple from south Houston used live shrimp to land two specks, five croaker, a gafftop and the highlight of their fishing trip a bull red that was tagged and retained.
Rollover Pass again made the fishing news as Tommy Blakely and George Patterson landed an igloo ice chest full of sand trout, croaker, black drum and gafftop while fishing the night of the Fourth of July. Many hardheads were taking their bait, which consisted of dead shrimp and cut sand trout.
While the wind has been light for the last few days, offshore conditions have been a bit bumpy. Horace Moore, a long time deep sea fisherman, attributes it to the strong currents that plagued offshore boats lately.
Our only offshore report Friday came from the party boat Capt. John and their 50-mile trip Thursday. All 83 anglers aboard limited out on red snapper.
