Hot, dry and windy weather continued to prevail over the Galveston area, with the conditions taking its toll on fishing and fishermen.
Earlier this week, before the wind picked up, Bob Currie of Crystal Beach and Terry Weir of Gilchrist dodged thunderstorms to fish marshes from the west end of East Bay northward to the Bolivar Ferry Landing. They caught 12 flounder, too many trout to count, but retained only two along with five flounder. Live shrimp and plastics were the baits.
Across the channel in the surf along Galveston's East Beach, Daniel Pickett of League City caught a 19-inch trout. It was the 78 year old's first speck and was caught around 1:30 p.m. from the first gut. Pickett used live croaker as bait.
For those able to handle the choppy Gulf lately, bait has not been a problem like it has been for inshore anglers, and the fishing is good.
Earlier this week Capt. Cody Kenney of Aqua Safari Charters hosted the Stephen Parents group aboard the Island Girl. Fishing 40 miles out and battling a strong current, the anglers caught three Dorado to 41 inches along with Spanish mackerel and kings to 51 inches. Fishing under a bait pod (school) produced the catches.
The party boat Capt. John made a 36-hour tuna safari Monday with 40 anglers aboard. Co-Captains Jill Williams and Cody Carter found action for their guests 75 miles south/southeast of the jetties in 250 feet of water.
Their catch included 483 vermilion snapper, 103 black fin tuna, two rockhind groupers, 10 barracuda, 18 amberjacks to 80 pounds, 18 almaco jacks, a gag grouper and a variety of other reef fish. The highlight of the catch was a silk snapper.
Special guest Woody Woodward, President of Snapper Slapper Lures landed five black fin tuna and a limit (10) of vermilion snapper. Wonder what he was using for bait?
