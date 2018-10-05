The Columbus Day Weekend got off to a good start on Friday. Polly and I were among the anglers hitting the water early and the results were good!
Nice-sized live shrimp were available at the bait shops and the fish were waiting for them.
Most of my inshore trips start along Pelican Island, usually at the Cedars, and that was the case this time. Lots of action from lady fish, specks and sand trout. A nice-sized slot red gave a good fight and got off before it could be netted.
The wall at the back of the Galveston Yacht Basin and the surrounding area produced three small flounder, all released.
Fort Travis on Bolivar Peninsula provided more action, with mostly sand trout and two additional specks. A trip to the North Jetty was disappointing, as the water was off color near the rocks.
Anchored approximately 1500 feet from the Jetty just west of the boat cut was a cluster of larger boats fishing for reds and shark. The sight resembled boats anchored over reefs in East Bay and they were in a spot where I had never seen such a concentration.
We anchored there for a while but did not have the proper gear or bait, as live shrimp was our choice. During our short stay we observed a number of bull reds caught, with most being released. The Island Girl, anchored nearby, was one of the boats getting into action on the reds.
The only other report in by press time was from Steve Forbes who, along with his neighbor, fished Trinity Bay early Friday. They caught a number of sandies and undersized (throw-back) specks while working the birds using artificial baits.
The water remains warm with the termperatures in the 80s; however, there still should be some excellent fishing over this holiday weekend.
