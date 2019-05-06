Again this week we are back to watching the weather and hoping for some nice windows of favorable conditions to go fishing.
Reports from last weekend continue to come in, and it appears obvious that Saturday was the day to fish.
Bulldog’s Bait Shop reported a nice West Bay catch by Arturo Estrada and Charles Damora. Using live shrimp for bait and fishing from their kayaks, they landed four slot reds and eight specks to 23 inches.
Chocolate Bay was the spot for flounder Saturday. Saul Jamail and Prentess Hurst fished the shoreline of the bay near Alligator Point and landed six flatfish up to 18 inches in length. Gulps and Down South soft plastics were the baits.
Sunday evening there were unconfirmed reports of a lot of action along the north shoreline of East Bay where some good-sized trout were taken by waders. One report out of Bolivar Yacht Basin indicated one of the trout was just under nine pounds. No details were available except that the catches came close to dusk.
Monday, the only report came from the Jamison Brothers, Jack and Charles. Using dead shrimp for bait, they fished the 45th Street rock groins and landed six whiting, two gafftop and a stingray. Jack said that the water was in surprisingly good shape, considering Sunday’s wind.
Last Saturday the Third Annual Texas Anglers Charity Classic took place with Transocean and National Oilwell Varco sponsoring the event. Ed Matthews, the weigh master, sent in the final results, with the heaviest red weighing 8.69 pounds, trout at 5.88 pounds and flounder at 3.78 pounds.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit Texas veterans.
