Everyone on the fishing scene is ready for a dry spell to set in. All of the heavy rain during September likely will help our fall fishing; however, we have had enough for a while, a good while at that.
The weather has kept all but a few anglers off of the water lately; however, from reports by those who have endured the elements, the fish are there and are biting.
Bulldog’s Bait Shop reported light numbers of anglers; however, one customer fished the Galveston Ferry Landing and caught several flounder, with most being undersized; however, the catch of the day was a 20-inch flatfish.
The bait was live fingerling mullet.
Students at Texas A&M Galveston fishing from their facilities have been catching increasing numbers of flounder, with most being undersized or just over 14 inches. A few larger flounder were reported.
This is a typical pattern preceding the annual fall migration. The smaller, usually male, flounder are the first to appear each year followed by increasingly larger fish as we get into October. November is usually the big month for catching flounder on the move to the Gulf of Mexico.
Croaker and whiting are the main catches on the east end of the beachfront, while reds continue to hit elsewhere in the surf. The recent pattern has been for the smaller reds including slots to be found in the shallower waters, while the larger bull reds are running in the deeper pockets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.