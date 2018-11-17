Friday and Saturday were overall slow days on the fishing scene. There were many anglers hitting the water in almost too ideal conditions and reports indicated that results were sparse.
We have been touting the flounder action recently and mentioning that there are a lot of the flatfish gathering in areas around the pathways to the Gulf of Mexico. During all of the inclement weather associated with the passage of the latest cold front, those anglers that endured the elements did well on flounder, with a good percentage limiting out early.
The fish are there and more on the way, it just takes certain conditions to get them moving and feeding. Probably number one on the list is tidal movement. Flounder and other coastal fish are not going to do much feeding when the tide is slack or weak.
Following the cold front, we experienced very low tide levels, bright sunshine and high pressure. None of those favor coastal fishing in general.
One indication that we have been in that window of dormancy is in the low numbers of fish in general that were caught early into this weekend.
Greg Hagerud, a frequent visitor to the Galveston Channel area, summed it up Saturday morning by saying “ It was very slow in the harbor. One flounder and a 21-inch red was it for the morning”.
Action should pick up this week, especially on flounder. Another norther is on its way and we are headed toward a full moon on Friday.
