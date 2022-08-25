Scattered showers were around the area again today, but not as widespread. Winds were light across our coastal waters and Friday looks to be promising with decreased chances of participation and light winds.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunset Lodge In Matagorda reported in with fishing and early teal season updates. On the fishing side of things: "The redfish bite has been steady in the Colorado River and West Matagorda Bay," Grimes said. "The swollen tides lately has helped the catching in the back lakes. The speckled trout bite in East Matagorda Bay is fair over deeper shell. The better catches are coming from those anglers that are wading throwing top water lures. Early season teal prospects look good, as a few are already showing up in the marsh."
