Now that I am back in Galveston and looking forward to participating in the excellent fishing conditions while away, the weather turns.
Most likely there will be windows this week to hit the water. However, I doubt it will be offshore.
While August is my favorite month for fishing the Galveston area, it is a month that tends to have tons of rain. While wind velocities do not look to be an obstacle, the direction might be.
A southwesterly breeze is in the forecast later this week and depending on the wind speed, it could have minimal effects. Hopefully not like the spell of the dastardly wind we had a few weeks ago.
Red snapper fishing is high on the list since the recreational season in federal waters ends Aug. 21. Barring a disturbance in the Gulf, conditions at some point between now and then should be inviting.
Fishing reports from last weekend indicated a slow down in action, especially on trout. The stormy weather Saturday likely was the problem and the east wind Sunday did not help matters.
Night fishing resulted in better catches than day fishing and anglers able to fish around lighted docks and piers found a fair amount of action. Two reports of night time trout indicated many undersized trout and reds feeding around overhead and underwater lights.
Typically, we have a number of delayed reports coming from the weekend, especially from Sunday anglers, so more information may being received on what was caught and where.
