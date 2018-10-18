Thursday, a gusting northeast wind had the bays and surf roughed up; however, that did not stop the fish from biting.
Mark McDavid had to break out his spider weights in the surf on Thursday morning to keep his baits from washing back to the beach. Keeping the bait in place in the rough surf did the trick, as he walked away with a slot red, three keeper black drum, three croaker and 20 whiting. A bull red was lost in the strong riptide. Dead shrimp was the bait of choice.
However, not everyone out fishing Thursday had the same luck as McDavid. Peter Cox endured the unpleasant conditions to fish Seawolf Park and found the fish suffering from a case of lockjaw. Using dead shrimp, squid and cut mullet he was only able to muster a hardhead catfish during the two hours he fished.
Cox said that word got out at his office that flounder were biting at the park; however, that was not what he found to be the case. I replied to Cox’s notes asking if he observed anyone catching flounder and if he had considered using live fingerling mullet or mud minnows for bait. His answer was no to both questions and said he normally caught flounder on fresh dead shrimp and other dead baits.
Early in my fishing life, all of the flounder I caught were on dead shrimp, as that was the bait of choice for a youngster who fished from piers and docks.
While basing this just on my memory and no official records, I cannot recall an October where we have had such bad conditions for fishing. Hopefully that will change soon; however, the near term forecast does not lend much optimism.
