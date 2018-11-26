Another strong cold front hit Monday and it appears that it will be at least Wednesday before conditions settle enough for boaters to get back on the water.
The strong winds associated with the front likely will lower water levels again and add a bit of disruption to fishing.
Looking back at the Thanksgiving Weekend, it appears that anglers took an early exodus on Sunday with little fishing taking place. Fog early in the day may have been a contributing factor.
Late reports from holiday anglers pretty much reflected the same results as those reporting in earlier in the week. Flounder catches for the most part were disappointing as far as quantities go.
Two-fish limits were not as easily taken as normal around Thanksgiving. Anglers willing to work at it had success taking their limits. The bright spot is that the quality of flounder was up to par for a typical Thanksgiving time frame, with a few nice-sized sows in the 22 to 25-inch range being reported.
Speckled trout were being caught with anglers averaging from four to six fish. Reds continued to be the bill of fare, especially around the jetties and beachfront. Black drum and sheepshead were scattered among the stringers of fish brought to the cleaning table at Galveston Bait and Tackle.
Whiting and sand trout saved the day for many anglers who were out after table fare. Along the Galveston Ship Channel, sand trout were caught in good numbers around the hot spots for flounder.
Along the beachfront, whiting provided a lot of action and meals, along with sand trout and Gulf trout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.