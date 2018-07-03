While wind velocities may be favorable for fishing on the Fourth of July, other aspects of the weather do not look so good. If fishing is out of the picture on Wednesday, later in the week should offer better conditions, and hopefully that will be an opportunity for anglers who planned a fishing trip on the fourth.
Tuesday, a light to moderate west wind was blowing hot air across our area; however, for the most part, it did not dirty up the water.
Early Tuesday, Polly and I hit the Cedars of Pelican Island where the water was in good shape. When we arrived, the tide was not moving and there was no action. Not long after that, an incoming tide started moving, and the fish started biting. Speckled trout to 19 inches were hitting, with several undersized trout among them.
After boxing three keeper trout, we moved to the North Jetty where a strong incoming tide made for difficult fishing and from there on to the Gulf side of the South Jetty where the water was in the worst shape of any spots visited.
The end of the North Jetty, Gulf side had hordes of boats, including party boats and charter boats, anchored out from the rocks. Sharks of all sizes, along with large reds were being caught; however, that was not what we were targeting.
A sunken boat off of the Bolivar beachfront was the next stop and a nice puppy drum, bull whiting and a speck were landed. We gave the channel side of the North Jetty another try, as the tide had slacked; however, it was close to noon and the heat was beginning to take its toll.
We always enjoy a fun morning on the water and catching enough fish for two or three meals.
Hopefully, when a southeast breeze returns, the action will pick up. Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.