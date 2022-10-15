Catchy title for Sunday's column, don't you think? I hope this grabs your attention. After you read this, I pray that it will leave you with enough knowledge so you may realize that risking your life for a fish just isn't worth it.

This past Wednesday, conditions across the bay were perfect. Lots of fish were caught, reports came to me from all over Galveston Bay. I didn't get to fish Wednesday, but had one customer of mine, Alan Stubblefield, who's fished with me for 30 years scheduled for Thursday.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription