Catchy title for Sunday's column, don't you think? I hope this grabs your attention. After you read this, I pray that it will leave you with enough knowledge so you may realize that risking your life for a fish just isn't worth it.
This past Wednesday, conditions across the bay were perfect. Lots of fish were caught, reports came to me from all over Galveston Bay. I didn't get to fish Wednesday, but had one customer of mine, Alan Stubblefield, who's fished with me for 30 years scheduled for Thursday.
On my drive in to Eagle Point fishing Camp on Thursday, I noticed flashes of lightning in the darkness of the early morning sky. I arrived at Eagle Point at least an hour before sunrise. Winds were light, but I still noticed those flashes of light.
I opend up my weather app on my cell phone, and it indicated a small thunderstorm was north of Baytown. The forecast only called for a 10 percent chance of rain, and that storm seemed to be drifting slow towards the east/southeast. I didn't think much of it.
Stubblefield arrived at the camp a little before sunrise. The lightning was still in the far distance; even Stubblefield mentioned that the storms weren't moving towards us. I said to him, "hop in the boat, I have to pull around to get some fuel and bait, by then it should become light enough to see the sky."
In the back of my mind, I felt a little uneasy about what was brewing off in the distance. A few other anglers were launching, getting bait and heading out before the sun broke over the horizon. I was dragging, telling and showing Stubblefield the radar image, as the storm slowly grew in size.
As I finished fueling up, putting bait in the livewell and ice in the cooler, the sky became light enough to see. It was clearly quite dark, looking out towards towards Trinity Bay to our north. One more check on radar, and this storm had grown into a squall line and was now moving from the north towards Galveston Bay.
I suggested we wait and see what it does; Stubblefield said, "OK, but I think we'll be OK." I pulled up radar on my phone again, showing him how it's now spread out to the east and west, covering the entire length of Galveston Bay from the northeast end of Trinity Bay to Clear Lake.
It was approaching Baytown showing lots of red on the radar, which indicated severe rain. Lightning was still flashing and we began to see the bolts. Winds began to pick up out of the north; this storm was on its way to the coast, and was not a joke.
I made a post on Galveston Fishing Page on Facebook, along with a picture of the now black sky, warning all those at the jetties to take caution. Winds were now blowing a steady 25 miles per hour with higher gusts. Big rain drops began to fall, as I noticed a boat battling the rough water trying to get back to Eagle Point.
I warned him before he left, that it's going to get bad. Once his boat was safely secure, he came up to me and said, "you were right." Some folks made light of the storm on my Facebook post, but other captains at the jetties heeded the warning. Was it bad? Yes, it was. Two anglers got caught off-guard in west Galveston Bay, with one of them, sadly I say, losing their life.
This time of year, especially now with the passing of cold fronts, squall lines can develop fast prior to cold a front. Capt. Mike Williams has a name for them called, "blue walls." Getting caught in one while you try to catch a fish just isn't worth it. Have a blessed Sunday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
