Beautiful weather and ideal fishing conditions continue to prevail over the Galveston area and, while there were few anglers taking advantage of them, one angler who did had a catch of a lifetime.
Terry Houser and his wife Sue saw the nice conditions late Thursday morning and decided to fish the beach front targeting tarpon. Houser had never hooked up with a silver king in six tries over the past two years. However, that streak came to a halt around 10 a.m.
While drifting large shad approximately a mile south of the end of the South Jetty, a tarpon estimated to be at least 5-feet long took one of the drift baits. A battle lasted for several minutes before the big fish spit out the hook.
Sue Houser said the excitement surrounding the battle and watching the tarpon leap out of the water was enough to get her adrenaline going and to encourage the patience needed to fish for tarpon.
Several sharks rounded out the action for the day for the Housers.
Crabbing has been excellent this week according to Maurice Bausch who has been running four crab traps near Bolivar Peninsula. Bausch said the crabs are “full” and feeding under the moonlight.
Today, we have a full moon and long time crabbers are adamant that the full moons of April through November offer some of the best crabbing.
