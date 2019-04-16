Tuesday saw another siege of strong southerly winds gusting to well over 20 knots during the morning. While the velocities dropped a bit during the afternoon, anglers still were dealing with 15 knot winds.
Once the upcoming cold front passes, we should see the wind settle into a more normal range and allow access to the open waters by smaller boats. It likely will take a few tide changes to clear the surf at that time; however, once calmer conditions set in, look for action to bust open.
A survey of several local fishing guides indicated that the bays are full of fish with good numbers of trout and reds among them. Horace Moore, a longtime Galveston area angler, told me that he feels that Chocolate Bay and Moses Lake are going to turn on when conditions settle.
Moore, who prefers wade fishing with soft plastics to all other types of fishing, likes to wade on the periphery of mud bottoms this time of year. His choice is areas where the bottoms are solid enough to wade and are in easy casting distance of soft bottoms. The lower end of Chocolate Bay is one of his favorite spots where he has caught a lot of flounder and reds. Stingrays are always a problem this time of year.
Speaking of Chocolate Bay and Bayou, there have been unconfirmed reports of some nice catches coming from the bayou just below Liverpool. Reds, mainly, were the fish reported.
